Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

