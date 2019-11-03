CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is ($0.24). CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

CNX stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.67. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CNX Resources by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.