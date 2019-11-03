Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLDR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 3,061,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,993. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.81. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 439,914 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Insiders sold 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $197,385 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

