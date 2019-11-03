Clearwater Seafoods (CLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million.

Shares of CLR stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.05. The company has a market capitalization of $340.83 million and a PE ratio of 22.59. Clearwater Seafoods has a 12-month low of C$4.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

