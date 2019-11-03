Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. California Water Service Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,742,260 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

