Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.38.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $300.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.59. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $2,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,721,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.36, for a total transaction of $951,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,176,630. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

