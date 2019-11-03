Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

In other news, Director Karen Hammond bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $628,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

