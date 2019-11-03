Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $252.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

