Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrison Capital were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garrison Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Garrison Capital by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 98.5% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 286,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares in the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Garrison Capital stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Garrison Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrison Capital Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

