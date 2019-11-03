Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,580 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Caterpillar by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,633,000 after purchasing an additional 995,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $144.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

