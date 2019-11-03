Civitas (CIV) Trading 161.9% Higher Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 173.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Civitas has a market cap of $172,830.00 and $826.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 161.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00699782 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029856 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003898 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,176,896 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

