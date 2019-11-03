Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,028 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 828.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $162,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,423,588,000 after purchasing an additional 636,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 287.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 608,372 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 451,275 shares during the period.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. 1,509,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,525. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $586,636.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

