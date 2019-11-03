Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a $3.25 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Citizens from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Shares of NYSE CIA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,255. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Citizens by 234.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citizens by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Citizens by 10.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

