Citigroup Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. 2,138,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 114.09. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. StoneCo had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.