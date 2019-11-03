Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,910 shares of company stock worth $55,472,995 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $5,484,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

