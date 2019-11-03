Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.63.
Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55.
In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,910 shares of company stock worth $55,472,995 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $5,484,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
