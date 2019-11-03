Citigroup Raises Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$75.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CSFB cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.33.

TRP stock opened at C$67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.71. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$47.90 and a 52 week high of C$70.25.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

