Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

