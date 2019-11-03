Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,914,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,809,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $11,128,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 43.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 77.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 237,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

