Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,945 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,402,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,362. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

