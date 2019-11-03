Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.78% of Cincinnati Financial worth $147,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.