CIBC Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to Sector Outperform

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 2,720,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,882. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 741,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 541,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

