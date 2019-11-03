CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEGEF. Morgan Stanley lowered MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 8,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.