CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEGEF. Morgan Stanley lowered MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 8,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

