CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,198 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $191.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

