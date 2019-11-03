CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.15 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,352,000 after purchasing an additional 207,370 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,822,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,629,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,773,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 404,726 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

