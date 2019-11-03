CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.77 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $213.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.93.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

