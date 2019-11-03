CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.28 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $42,185.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,052.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

