CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,522 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HDB. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.32.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

