CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCC. ValuEngine downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE CCC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 782,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

