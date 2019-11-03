China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. China Industrial Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 15,200 shares trading hands.

China Industrial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIND)

China Industrial Group, Inc through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company has its principal executive offices in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for China Industrial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Industrial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.