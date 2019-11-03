Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 40,471 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,471 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 32.8% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 41,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

