Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 13,775 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.03% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

