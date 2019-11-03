Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

CFG opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

