Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 11,995 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Spire by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Spire by 8.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Spire by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 32,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Spire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,137.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of SR stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

