Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.