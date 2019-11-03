Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $195.90 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 18,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,436,059.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,759,046.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

