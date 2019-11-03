Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 39,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

ITT stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

