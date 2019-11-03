Chiasma (CHMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Chiasma to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.19.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Minick acquired 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,955.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,535.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,268 shares of company stock valued at $96,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

