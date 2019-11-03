Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.21. 7,656,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.97. The stock has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

