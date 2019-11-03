Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Peel Hunt

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Chemring Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.69) on Friday. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.40. The company has a market capitalization of $581.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Laurie Bowen bought 15,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,808.31).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

