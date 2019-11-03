Cheesecake Factory Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 127,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 50,560 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

