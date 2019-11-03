Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 127,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 50,560 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.96 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

