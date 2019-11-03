Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $596,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

