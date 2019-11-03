Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 138,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,571. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $141,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

