CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut CGG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get CGG alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. CGG has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.