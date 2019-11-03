Cfra Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Hold

Cfra cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antero Resources from an equal rating to a weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 13,209,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,808,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.