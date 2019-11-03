CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $44.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CF. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,633. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,012,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 588,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 453,591 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

