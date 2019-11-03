Cerity Partners LLC Sells 820 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

