Cerity Partners LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

