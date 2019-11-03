Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

Shares of BLK opened at $469.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.