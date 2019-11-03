Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after acquiring an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $4,474,737.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,164.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $538.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.91 and its 200-day moving average is $497.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.46 and a 12-month high of $555.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

